Esterbrooks’ game-winner with 10.3 seconds left lifts Hawks over Spuds

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in school history the Hermantown Hawks hosted the Moorhead Spuds, with the Hawks winning in thrilling fashion 3-2.

After a scoreless first, the Spuds broke loose in the second for two goals to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.

But in the third Senior, Mason Sundbom would add the equalizing goal with 6:53 left in the final frame, then with 10.3 seconds left Will Esterbrooks would get a laser by the Moorhead goalie to lift the Hawks over the Spuds.

