Esterbrooks’ game-winner with 10.3 seconds left lifts Hawks over Spuds

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in school history the Hermantown Hawks hosted the Moorhead Spuds, with the Hawks winning in thrilling fashion 3-2.

Hermantown takes down Moorhead 3-2, with Will Esterbrooks playing hero. Here’s my call of his GWG with ten seconds remaining 🎧👇@FollowThePuck pic.twitter.com/9aZxJ2RKjz — Will Peterson (@WillPetersonPxP) January 21, 2023

After a scoreless first, the Spuds broke loose in the second for two goals to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.

But in the third Senior, Mason Sundbom would add the equalizing goal with 6:53 left in the final frame, then with 10.3 seconds left Will Esterbrooks would get a laser by the Moorhead goalie to lift the Hawks over the Spuds.

