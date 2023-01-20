Yanmar creating hundreds of new jobs, impacting Grand Rapids community as a whole

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grand Rapids business is expanding and creating hundreds of new jobs along the way.

2023 is already a year of change at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America in Grand Rapids.

“We’re adding 32,000 square feet onto the east side of our building,” said Tate Johnson, President of Yanmar.

Yanmar manufactures excavators, compact track loaders, and many other forms of equipment.

Its expansion will house a new powder paint system, freeing up space in its current facility which will increase production and create more than 200 new jobs.

“It’ll really enable us to add some additional assembly capability and that’s really where a lot of the jobs that will create will come from,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, they’re targeting recruitment efforts toward workers who appreciate the Grand Rapids lifestyle and the impact of these new jobs will be felt throughout the entire community.

“It’s everything from the hospital system to the restaurant system to the tax base. It touches anything and everything in our community,” Johnson said.

The local real estate market is no exception.

A couple hundred workers and their families moving to the Grand Rapids area may make a tight housing market even tighter.

Mitch Kellin is the broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Northwoods Realty.

“I was looking in our entire county right now. There are only 49 single-family homes for sale,” Kellin said.

With hundreds of new jobs coming to the area and so few homes on the market, Kellin is hoping for a housing solution.

“Development of some sort that has some rental housing, that might be something too that we could really use,” Kellin said.

According to Kellin, these new workers will be an asset to the area and Johnson agrees.

“This is pretty darn exciting. When I think about it. And over the course of my career, I don’t know that I’ve been as excited about it as I am right now,” Johnson said.

Yanmar plans to break ground on the expansion this spring.

Some local lawmakers are supportive of the expansion.

Representative Spencer Igo serves the district in the Minnesota House. He released the following statement.

“I am excited to see that Yanmar is making a multi-million-dollar investment in our community that will directly lead to hundreds of new jobs in the Northland. Additionally, it signals to other developers that northern Minnesota is open for business and ready to accept additional private investment and development. Our area is home to the greatest workforce in the nation and it is my hope that other businesses will consider moving and expanding their operations here.”

