Twins trade Luis Arraez to Marlins

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins have reportedly agreed to trade reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins.

In return, the Twins will be getting pitcher Pablo Lopez, infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio from the Marlins, according to a release from the Twins.

Salas, 19, is the Marlins number 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

#MNTwins have acquired RHP Pablo López, and minor leaguers Jose Salas and Byron Chourio from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Luis Arraez. pic.twitter.com/qpIpayR4RK — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 20, 2023

In 2022, Arraez hit .316 with 8 HRs and 49 RBI.

Meanwhile, the right-handed Lopez was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, 174 strikeouts and 1.17 WHIP.

