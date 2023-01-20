TNF Week 5: Lindaman becomes Hilltoppers all-time leading scorer, Hibbing Girl’s and East Boy’s earn wins while East Basketball wins rivalry

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 5 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were three High School Hockey matchups including a bonus basketball game between rivals, Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East.

MSHSL High School Girl’s Hockey:

Duluth Marshall 2 Hibbing 0 (after the second period)

Hibbing 11 North Shore 2

MSHSL High School Boy’s Hockey:

Duluth East 8 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

MSHSL High School Boys’ Basketball:

Duluth East 80 Duluth Denfeld 59

