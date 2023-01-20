Study finds Vikings’ stadium one of the ‘Ugliest Buildings’ in the world

U.S. Bank Stadium was also determined as ugliest sports stadium in the United States
By Ben Lewer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is perceived as the 7th ugliest building in the country, and 12th ugliest in the world, according to a study from Buildworld.

Buildworld, a British building supplies outlet, compiled a list of buildings from around the world, the U.K. and U.S. that are commonly said to be ugly. Using posts from Twitter, they then identified tweets that were related to the design of the buildings. Using sentiment analysis, they determined the percentage of all tweets that were negative about each building’s design.

Buildworld found that 15.47% of design-related Twitter posts about U.S. Bank stadium were negative. This placed it 7th on the list of U.S. buildings, and 12th in the entire world.

Sentiment analysis is a language processing tool that allows computers to determine the feeling behind written text. Tweets had to contain the following keywords: “design,” “beautiful,” “view,” “looks,” “architectural,” “style”, “ugly,” “inspired,” “wonderful,” “horrid,” “concept,” “aesthetic.”

Compared to other stadiums, U.S. Bank Stadium was the highest ranked in the United States, followed by San Antonio’s Alamodome.

The ugliest building in the world was determined to be the Scottish Parliament Building. In the United States, the title went to the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

