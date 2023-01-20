Quieter weather heading into the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday: Be on the looks out for some slick roads still to start our Friday. Through the rest of the day we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies overhead with that, Highs climb into the low and mid 20s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: We have a quiet weekend ahead of us. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid 20s for most across the Northland with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Sunday: Our quiet weather lasts into Sunday as well. Again, we are looking at partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies overhead with highs climbing into the low and mid 20s. Winds will be out of the west between 3-16 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

