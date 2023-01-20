Minnesota House passes abortion bill

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After hours of partisan debate, the Minnesota House approved a bill Thursday night that would cement reproductive rights into state law.

All but one house DFLer voted for the Protect Reproductive Options, or PRO Act, and every republican voted against.

The bill would make the right to an abortion state law and provide access to other reproductive healthcare.

The move was spurred by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

The Pro Act is now on to the DFL-controlled Senate and could be signed by the Governor Walz within a week.

