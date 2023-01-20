Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn't elaborate.

Weiss released his own statement Friday, saying he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” he said. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

The Detroit News reported that Weiss' Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged.

Coach Jim Harbaugh hired Weiss nearly two years ago as quarterbacks coach and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator last season, giving him a share of play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore.

Weiss was on John Harbaugh's staff with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens before moving to Michigan.

