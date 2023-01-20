DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide

An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.(Pixabay)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22.

This weekend, you can drill a hole and drop a line without a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp. It’s a great opportunity for family and friends to give the sport a try.

While you can fish without a license this weekend, all fishing regulations still remain in effect, including seasons, bag limits and length limits. Here is more information on Wisconsin’s Fishing Regulations for 2022-2023.

If you are in need of fishing gear, no problem. Wisconsin has more than 50 tackle loaner sites and many of them have ice fishing gear that you can borrow. In Dane County, that site is located at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center in Madison.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
Anne Wyatt Missing
Body found in search for missing woman in Aitkin County
Study suggests eating freshwater fish once per year could have health risks
Study suggests eating freshwater fish could have health risks
The UMD Dance Team won first in the Open Jazz category and third in the Open Pom category at...
“This is it, this is the moment.”: UMD dance team makes history at national competition

Latest News

January 20th AM Forecast
January 20th AM Forecast
Wx Gfx
Quieter weather heading into the weekend
A Grand Rapids business is expanding and creating hundreds of new jobs along the way.
Yanmar creating hundreds of new jobs, impacting Grand Rapids community as a whole
Yanmar creating hundreds of new jobs, impacting Grand Rapids community as a whole
Yanmar creating hundreds of new jobs, impacting Grand Rapids community as a whole