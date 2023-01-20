City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Gary-New Duluth

Wisconsin- Communities across the state are teaming up for Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership hosts the events that aim to educate residents about chloride pollution. So much salt is used throughout the winter that waterways are becoming less and less fresh. Experts say one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of fresh water. In Superior, the Environmental Service Division is providing smart salting educational games at the Lake Superior Ice Festival.

Red Cliff- Saturday, January 21 is the third Chili cook-off hosted by the Red Cliff Behavioral Health Services. Every third Saturday of the month through March there will be a cook-off. The winner each month will get their name added to the wooden spoon trophy. Points will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, plus the person with the most points at the end of the series will take home the grand prize. The contest will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Gary-New Duluth, MN- The St. Louis River Alliance and YMCA are hosting a free Winter Fun Night at the Rec Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fun will take place Wednesday, January 25. Attendees can help build the community snow sculpture while enjoying s’mores and hot chocolate by the bonfire. The event is mostly outdoors so be sure to dress for the weather. There will also be prizes and a chance to share what the community wants to see in terms of outdoor activities in the area.

