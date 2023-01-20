Calmer and more mild weekend ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies and light westerly winds. Lows will be in the teens.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another mild day with a slightly better chance of some sunshine. We will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to lower 20′s. Winds will be WNW 5-10mph.

MONDAY: On Monday we will have a clipper system pass to bring a 30% chance of some scattered light snow showers. The best chance of light snow will be in the Arrowhead. Highs will be in the mid-20′s.

