AICHO to host concert fundraiser for domestic violence shelter expansion project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s American Indian Community Housing Association (AICHO) is hosting a fundraising concert to expand its shelter for victims of domestic violence.

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 6, 2023 at the NorShor Theatre. Performances will feature Erik Koskinen and Band, Anishinaabeg national music award winners Annie Humphrey and Keith Secola, along with the Miziiwekaamikiinang Drum Group. The Facebook event page can be found here.

All money raised will go toward the expansion project.

AICHO leaders say there is a drastic need to expand the Dabinoo’Igan Shelter, their domestic violence shelter. In 2021, 200 people were turned away because they didn’t have enough space or resources to service them.

AICHO averages around 500 clients a year and planned to build a bigger shelter, but it was put on pause because of the pandemic.

Now, the plan is to build a 24-bed shelter to serve more people in the community and provide more culturally-specific resources. AICHO will be hosting a fundraising concert in April to help raise funds for the $600,000 gap they are challenged with.

Tickets can be purchased through:

Dabinoo’Igan is Anishinaabemowin for “a place where you are safe, comforted and sheltered.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.