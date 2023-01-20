AICHO to host concert fundraiser for domestic violence shelter expansion project

Fundraising will go toward a $600,000 expansion project to increase capacity and services
((KBJR/CBS 3))
By Ben Lewer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s American Indian Community Housing Association (AICHO) is hosting a fundraising concert to expand its shelter for victims of domestic violence.

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 6, 2023 at the NorShor Theatre. Performances will feature Erik Koskinen and Band, Anishinaabeg national music award winners Annie Humphrey and Keith Secola, along with the Miziiwekaamikiinang Drum Group. The Facebook event page can be found here.

All money raised will go toward the expansion project.

AICHO leaders say there is a drastic need to expand the Dabinoo’Igan Shelter, their domestic violence shelter. In 2021, 200 people were turned away because they didn’t have enough space or resources to service them.

AICHO averages around 500 clients a year and planned to build a bigger shelter, but it was put on pause because of the pandemic.

Now, the plan is to build a 24-bed shelter to serve more people in the community and provide more culturally-specific resources. AICHO will be hosting a fundraising concert in April to help raise funds for the $600,000 gap they are challenged with.

Tickets can be purchased through:

Dabinoo’Igan is Anishinaabemowin for “a place where you are safe, comforted and sheltered.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
Anne Wyatt Missing
Body found in search for missing woman in Aitkin County
The UMD Dance Team won first in the Open Jazz category and third in the Open Pom category at...
“This is it, this is the moment.”: UMD dance team makes history at national competition
Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan
Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs

Latest News

The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota helped secure $1.2 million in federal childcare funding.
Iron Range gets federal funding for childcare access, 2 new centers planned
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29th.
BEARGREASE COUNTDOWN: Organizers hoping for colder temperatures ahead of race
BEARGREASE COUNTDOWN: Organizers hoping for colder temperatures ahead of race
BEARGREASE COUNTDOWN: Organizers hoping for colder temperatures ahead of race
Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge