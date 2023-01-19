Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews

The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports, much earlier in the...
The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports, much earlier in the season than usual.(Northern News Now)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual.

This creates a unique challenge for road crews.

Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that were patched to get undone, while also creating more potholes on the roads.

Geoff Vukelich, Duluth’s Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator, said the difficulty with potholes in the winter is that they can only be temporarily patched.

Permanent patching doesn’t happen until May or later when asphalt facilities open.

In the winter, for temporary repairs, the city uses something called cold mix asphalt.

Vukelich said it’s important for people to remember city crews are working as fast as they can this winter to keep roads clear of snow and repair potholes, all to keep people safe.

“The biggest thing I could say is if we could just be patient and realize these 35 women and men that work here, we do it all,” Vukelich said. “When we’re not pothole patching, we’re plowing, when we’re not plowing we’re removing snow, and when we’re not removing snow we’re pothole patching.”

Vukelich said they are also a little short on staff.

The Street Maintenance Team needs about three more workers after several retirements.

Vukelich said starting pay is between $42,000 and $45,000 a year.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan
Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs
Police Lights
Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff
UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow forecasted Thursday for some
Cherry Schools
Superintendent: source of smell in Cherry school identified, issue likely resolved

Latest News

City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
Study suggests eating freshwater fish once per year could have health risks
Study suggests eating freshwater fish could have health risks
Study suggests eating freshwater fish could have health risks
Study suggests eating freshwater fish could have health risks
Anthony Holloway
Duluth man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder of pregnant woman