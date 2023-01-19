Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual.

This creates a unique challenge for road crews.

Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that were patched to get undone, while also creating more potholes on the roads.

Geoff Vukelich, Duluth’s Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator, said the difficulty with potholes in the winter is that they can only be temporarily patched.

Permanent patching doesn’t happen until May or later when asphalt facilities open.

In the winter, for temporary repairs, the city uses something called cold mix asphalt.

Vukelich said it’s important for people to remember city crews are working as fast as they can this winter to keep roads clear of snow and repair potholes, all to keep people safe.

“The biggest thing I could say is if we could just be patient and realize these 35 women and men that work here, we do it all,” Vukelich said. “When we’re not pothole patching, we’re plowing, when we’re not plowing we’re removing snow, and when we’re not removing snow we’re pothole patching.”

Vukelich said they are also a little short on staff.

The Street Maintenance Team needs about three more workers after several retirements.

Vukelich said starting pay is between $42,000 and $45,000 a year.

