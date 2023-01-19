Vikings drop defensive coordinator Donatell

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Vikings team leaders have decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

The team shared the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday night.

“While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team,” head coach Kevin O’Connell wrote.

Donatell spent one season with the Vikings, hired at the same time as O’Connell.

O’Connell thanked Donatell for helping him lay a foundation during his first season.

Despite miracle wins orchestrated by the offense and a 13-4 regular season record, statistics showed the Vikings’ defense finished near the bottom of the NFL this season.

O’Connell says the team will immediately start looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Donatell previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

