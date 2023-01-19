Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST
(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

