Ironwood man in jail with 8 felonies after drug investigation in Gogebic County

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man is in jail for charges related to the sale of ecstasy after an investigation in Gogebic County.

Deantra Tawayne Harris, a.k.a “King Wayne Harris”, 33, from Ironwood, was arraigned Thursday in the 98th District Court on a multiple felony count complaint authorized by Nicholas Jacobs, Gogebic County Prosecuting Attorney. The complaint stemmed from an investigation conducted by Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (G.I.A.N.T) over the course of the past several weeks.

While under surveillance, G.I.A.N.T members conducted three separate controlled buys of Ecstasy, also known as MDMA, from Harris in the City of Ironwood.

Harris was arrested Jan. 17 in Wakefield Township by the multi-team task force consisting of officers from Ironwood Public Safety, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Deptartment, and the Iron County Sheriff’s and Hurley Police Departments in Wisconsin. Shortly after Harris’ arrest, a search warrant was authorized on Harris’ Ironwood residence and vehicle, resulting in the discovery of more illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Harris is charged with:

4 felony counts of delivery of ecstasy

1 felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon

1 felony count of possession of ammunition by a felon

1 felony count of maintaining a drug house

1 county of felony firearms

Ecstasy/MDMA acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, producing an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences, according to the Dept. of Justice/ DEA website. The penalties for possession and/or delivery of Ecstasy are similar to those for Methamphetamine offenses according to Jacobs.

Gogebic County Prosecutor Nicholas Jacobs wanted to add his appreciation for law enforcement’s work, saying, “Ever since the creation of G.I.A.N.T. on the western end of the U.P., local law enforcement has taken a very proactive stance in investigating, enforcing and prosecuting drug offenders, many of which have resulted in lengthy prison sentences. Our community is fortunate to have such dedicated officers serving above and beyond the call of duty.”

Harris’ bond has been set at $100,000, and at 10 %, pending a preliminary examination and trial.

He remains incarcerated at this time at the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department. His next court dates are not yet scheduled.

Harris was also out on bond in Milwaukee County at the time of his Michigan offenses on pending criminal charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and OWI 2nd. His sentencing on those charges is scheduled in Milwaukee for Jan. 27

