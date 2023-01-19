First Alert: Snow continues for some into early Friday morning

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see snow showers. The snow will diminish by 6pm for the Minnesota side, but some lake effect snow will continue for the South Shore into the evening. That lake-effect snow should diminish by 4am. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with northwest winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: On Wednesday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s, which is closer to average for this time of the year. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: It’s going to be a quiet weekend! Highs will be in the mid-20s on Saturday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be southwest 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies and more of a westerly wind. Highs will be in the mid-20′s.

