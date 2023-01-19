First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow to make for slick commutes Thursday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: We are looking at snow that is expected to impact the southern half of the region and parts of the North Shore through the morning today. Plan on travel delays! The snow will diminish on the Minnesota side sometime in the early afternoon through the early evening, but lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s to start but temperatures fall through the day. Winds are breezy out of northeast between 10-20 MPH and a times gusting to 30 MPH. All said done, the Twin Ports is looking at 2-4 with higher amounts along the South Shore and lesser totals the further north you go.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Friday: Through our Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: To start the weekend Saturday is looking fairly mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies over the course of our Saturday. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

