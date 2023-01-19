Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution.

According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, says Xiong will receive credit for time she has served in custody since her arrest on March 30, 2022. This prison term will be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.

According to the media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, on March 30, 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department stopped Xiong as she arrived at a gas station near Highway 53 in New Auburn, Wis. to make a delivery of suspected methamphetamine. Upon searching Xiong and her vehicle, police found approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with drug related paraphernalia.

Judge Peterson stated that a harsh sentence was called for due to Xiong’s repeated behavior of returning to drug trafficking. The charge against Xiong was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, According to the media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice.

