City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior

Wisconsin's two-day Free Ice Fishing weekend will run Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.

Wisconsin- Time for Free Ice Fishing Weekend! The two-day event will run Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22 and includes fishing without a trout or salmon stamp. For those who need gear, the DNR has several tackle loan stations statewide. The DNR hopes this encourages people to get out and enjoy the water and tradition of ice fishing, but they do encourage safety as well. The DNR does not monitor ice levels on lakes and our warm and snowy winter hasn’t been great for making safe conditions.

Superior, WI- The Richard I. Bong Veterans Center and the Veterans Memorial Hall are hosting a basic genealogy seminar at the end of January. This is a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society. Attendees will learn about how to start researching their family tree, see examples of tools genealogists use and learn about other available resources. No computer skills are required, but there will be computer-based demonstrations. Registration is free, but spots are limited. The event will be held Saturday, January 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Cable, Cloquet, Grand Rapids

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan
Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs
Police Lights
Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff
UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow forecasted Thursday for some
Cherry Schools
Superintendent: source of smell in Cherry school identified, issue likely resolved

Latest News

Northland Competition Figure Skating Duluth, MN
Duluth Figure Skating Club to host 43rd Annual ‘Northland Competition’
Big Movies at the DECC
DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February
Head to Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College for a tasty fundraiser.
City by City: Cable, Cloquet, Grand Rapids
Free open fossil lab this Saturday at the Minnesota Discovery Center.
City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn