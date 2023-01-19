City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior

Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.

Wisconsin- Time for Free Ice Fishing Weekend! The two-day event will run Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22 and includes fishing without a trout or salmon stamp. For those who need gear, the DNR has several tackle loan stations statewide. The DNR hopes this encourages people to get out and enjoy the water and tradition of ice fishing, but they do encourage safety as well. The DNR does not monitor ice levels on lakes and our warm and snowy winter hasn’t been great for making safe conditions.

Superior, WI- The Richard I. Bong Veterans Center and the Veterans Memorial Hall are hosting a basic genealogy seminar at the end of January. This is a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society. Attendees will learn about how to start researching their family tree, see examples of tools genealogists use and learn about other available resources. No computer skills are required, but there will be computer-based demonstrations. Registration is free, but spots are limited. The event will be held Saturday, January 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

