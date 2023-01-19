Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permit availability announced

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Quota permit reservations for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) will become available from the U.S. Forest Service at 9 a.m. on January 25.

Visitors taking an overnight paddle, overnight motor, overnight hiking trip, or a motorized day trip into the BWCAW between May 1 and September 30 are required to obtain a quota permit reservation.

Group sizes are strictly limited to nine people and four watercraft.

Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations online or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

The U.S. Forest Service encourages anyone making reservations to review all information in the “Need to Know” and “Fees and Cancellations” sections of the BWCAW permit.

Tips for making a BWCAW quota permit reservation:

Plan ahead by having at least three travel options (dates and entry points) in mind.

Make reservations online to avoid delays. The latest version of Chrome is recommended for best results.

Log into your account or create a new account before permits go on sale. Refresh your screen at 9 a.m. to ensure you are seeing the latest updates on the website.

Walk-up permits may be obtained at any permit issuing station on the entry date or one day prior when available, however, reservations are recommended since there are a limited number of quota permits for each entry point.

The U.S. Forest Service utilizes a quota system to control the number of groups entering the BWCAW each day. Quotas reduce natural resource damage and help to protect the Wilderness for future generations.

