Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permit availability announced

The 2023 quota season will run from May 1 through September 30
By Ben Lewer
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Quota permit reservations for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) will become available from the U.S. Forest Service at 9 a.m. on January 25.

Visitors taking an overnight paddle, overnight motor, overnight hiking trip, or a motorized day trip into the BWCAW between May 1 and September 30 are required to obtain a quota permit reservation.

Group sizes are strictly limited to nine people and four watercraft.

Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations online or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

The U.S. Forest Service encourages anyone making reservations to review all information in the “Need to Know” and “Fees and Cancellations” sections of the BWCAW permit.

Tips for making a BWCAW quota permit reservation:

  • Plan ahead by having at least three travel options (dates and entry points) in mind.
  • Make reservations online to avoid delays. The latest version of Chrome is recommended for best results.
  • Log into your account or create a new account before permits go on sale. Refresh your screen at 9 a.m. to ensure you are seeing the latest updates on the website.

Walk-up permits may be obtained at any permit issuing station on the entry date or one day prior when available, however, reservations are recommended since there are a limited number of quota permits for each entry point.

The U.S. Forest Service utilizes a quota system to control the number of groups entering the BWCAW each day. Quotas reduce natural resource damage and help to protect the Wilderness for future generations.

