Bayfield County partners with Xcel Energy to construct Wisconsin’s first microgrid

Bayfield County is working towards energy independence
Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(Xcel Energy)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, WI. (Northern News Now) - Xcel Energy and Bayfield County announced their partnership Thursday for Wisconsin’s first microgrid.

According to the news release, the electric company and county signed an agreement to partner to construct a microgrid under an innovative new utility program.

Through Xcel Energy’s EMPOWER Resiliency program, the county will build a microgrid to enhance their emergency services and response system.

This will make sure it is capable of operating in the event of a utility outage without interruption.

The program is designed to be technology unbiased and allows customers to choose resiliency options to best meet their needs.

“Delivering safe, reliable power to our customers is at the core of Xcel Energy’s business,” said Brian Elwood, general manager, Customer and Community Service. “We understand some customers have exceptional resiliency needs to operate their facilities. We have a long history of partnership with Bayfield County and excited to partner with them on this project to realize their resiliency goals.”

Bayfield County’s project allows it to isolate the county jail and courthouse from the utility grid in the event of an outage or emergency.

Xcel Energy will own, operate, and maintain the electrical distribution system components connecting the two buildings.

The county will own the distributed energy resources such as solar panels, battery energy storage systems, and back-up diesel generators.

While isolated, both the jail and courthouse can be served from any of the distributed energy resources within the microgrid.

“Bayfield County’s job is to provide essential services at all times,” said Bayfield County Administrator Mark Abeles-Allison. “Through a unique partnership between Xcel Energy, Chequamegon Bay Renewables, Jolma Electric and MuGrid Analytics, this utility project will ensure energy delivery during severe weather events through a cost-effective combination of solar, battery storage and generator power.”

Bayfield County is working towards energy independence as the first courthouse and jail in Wisconsin served by a microgrid.

“Nothing is more important than reliable energy and our environment,” said Bayfield County Board Chair Dennis Pocernich. “This project demonstrates Bayfield County’s collaboration with Xcel Energy and our willingness to jointly explore innovative methods to ensure critical service delivery continuance.”

Bayfield County received a $273,714 grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation for the project.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan
Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs
Anthony Holloway
Duluth man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder of pregnant woman
Big Movies at the DECC
DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow arrives for portions of the region overnight into Thursday

Latest News

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reservations become available on January 25
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permit availability announced
Deantra Harris was arrested on a multi-felony warrant related to the sale of ecstasy.
Ironwood man in jail with 8 felonies after drug investigation in Gogebic County
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot
AG Kaul announces Wisconsin anti-human trafficking task force
AG Kaul announces Wisconsin anti-human trafficking task force