Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office.

Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15.

Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker Roger Reinert also joined the race last week.

Schieve moved to Duluth in 2010 and previously ran for mayor back in 2015.

He currently doesn’t work.

”I have high hopes for the police department and the fire department. I thank them for their service every day because they’re the ones that put their lives on the line and they deserve a lot more credit than they’ve been getting,” says Schieve.

Candidates can start filing in May.

The race will be on the November ballot, and if necessary a primary will be held in August.

