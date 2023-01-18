PREP HOCKEY: East and Rapids boys get shutout wins; Mirage beats Gentry in 2021 State Title rematch

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Full slate of hockey in the Northland Tuesday night that had Duluth East and Grand Rapids boys picking up big shutout wins, while the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage beat Gentry 3-2 in overtime.

A cross-town rivalry renewed with Duluth East shutting out Denfeld 4-0, meanwhile, Grand Rapids shut out C-E-C at home.

Hounds win! Hounds 4, Hunters 0. SOG 43-10 Hounds. WTG Hounds!! — DEHS Greyhound Hockey (@DehsHockey) January 18, 2023

The Final from the IRA Civic center was 6-0 GR over CEC!



GOALS 🚨:

1 🚨 Will Stauffer

2 🚨 Dom Broberg

3 🚨 Caleb Gunderson

4 🚨 Jake Garski (PP)

5 🚨 Hayden Davis

6 🚨 Blayne Mortenson (SH)



Myles Gunderson 🥅 with 22 saves pic.twitter.com/0LXmCmjV4O — Grand Rapids Hockey (@GRhockeyHS) January 18, 2023

The game of the night was in Hermantown where the Mirage beat Gentry 3-2 in overtime in a 2021 State Championship rematch.

