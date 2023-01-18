More snow makes its arrival tonight

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Wednesday: Through most of our day we will see mostly cloudy skies and few pockets of sunshine here and there. Highs will be a tad cooler climbing into the and upper 20s. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, our next snow maker will make begin to make its arrival bringing with it a chance of snow across the southern half of the region.

Thursday: Snow continues for our day Thursday. To our north an area of high pressure will be sitting in Canada, keeping most of the snow south. Folks in Wisconsin will likely see the bulk of the snow, picking up 4-8″. The Twin Ports and North Shore will see 2-4″ and the Range and north picking up trace to an inch. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northeast winds 10-15mph.

Friday: On Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20s and winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

