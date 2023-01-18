Governor Evers visits Superior during Budget Listening Session Tour

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Tuesday night, people in Superior got a chance to tell their governor, face-to-face, what issues are most important to them and what they’d like to see him do about it.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited UWS for one of his listening sessions he’s holding throughout the state.

He said the comments will help him put together his new state budget.

“Budgets are about priorities, budgets are a reflection of our values, and for me, the biennium budget has always been about doing the right thing for the people of our state,” Evers said.

Northwest Wisconsin residents went to Yellow Jacket Union on the UWS campus Tuesday night to share their thoughts with Evers and Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez.

Some, like Connor Doppler, wanted to talk about healthcare.

“I’m here to advocate for my organization, the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable clinics, there are about 94 free and charitable clinics throughout the state of Wisconsin and we help provide strength, support, and advocacy for those clinics,” Doppler said.

He said the state has granted $1.5 million to his organization in the past, but he hopes the next budget includes double that.

Meanwhile, 8th grade Superior Middle school teacher Karly Caven wanted to attend to let the governor know her concerns on education funding.

“My concern is that we have had not very much per-pupil spending increase over many many years now. so our district is concerned with a one to three-year plan for our budget,” Caven said.

Evers said it’s important to him to balance everyone’s needs and wants in the state budget as he believes they are all important topics.

“Whether it’s childcare, whether it’s issues around transit or transportation, good roads, broadband, schools, municipalities, all these things are interconnected in order to have a good state,” Evers said.

The governor will present his final budget proposal sometime in February.

There will be a final listening session Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Eau Claire.

