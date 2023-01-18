First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow arrives for portions of the region overnight into Thursday

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the east. Tonight we will see snow showers move from south to north. The snow will arrive in our far southern counties after 1am and continue to move into the Ports after 5am. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Snow is expected to impact the southern half of the region and parts of the North Shore through Thursday morning. Plan on travel delays! The snow will diminish on the Minnesota side sometime in the early afternoon, but lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with breezy northeast winds 10-20mph gusting to 30mph.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s. Winds will be more northwest 5-10mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend is looking fairly mild. We will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with winds out of the west 5-10mph.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.