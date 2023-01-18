First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow arrives for portions of the region overnight into Thursday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the east. Tonight we will see snow showers move from south to north. The snow will arrive in our far southern counties after 1am and continue to move into the Ports after 5am. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Snow is expected to impact the southern half of the region and parts of the North Shore through Thursday morning. Plan on travel delays! The snow will diminish on the Minnesota side sometime in the early afternoon, but lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with breezy northeast winds 10-20mph gusting to 30mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s. Winds will be more northwest 5-10mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend is looking fairly mild. We will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with winds out of the west 5-10mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan
Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs
Police Lights
Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff
UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow forecasted Thursday for some
Cherry Schools
Superintendent: source of smell in Cherry school identified, issue likely resolved

Latest News

Wx Gfx
More snow makes its arrival tonight
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow forecasted Thursday for some
Wx Gfx
Snow, Mixed precip wrap up, more winter weather possible this week
Monday Evening Weather 01/16/2023
Monday Evening Weather 01/16/2023