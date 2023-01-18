Esko prevails over Denfeld while Superior falls to New Richmond

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night Esko Boys’ Basketball hosted Duluth Denfeld who fell to the Eskomos 86-80. Esko’s Koi Perich and Mar’Naries Ferguson each put up 34 points.

Across the bridge over at Superior High School the Spartan Boys’ Basketball team welcomed in New Richmond who took home the 64-52 win over Superior.

