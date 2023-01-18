Duluth Polar Plunge returns to Park Point in 1 month

Duluth Polar Plungers take the dive on Park Point.
Duluth Polar Plungers take the dive on Park Point.(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In just one month from now, hundreds will brave the elements and take the plunge into Lake Superior.

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota.

It has raised more than $2.5 million in its 22-year history.

This year’s plunge is February 18 on Park Point.

300 people have signed up so far, including nine brave representatives from Northern News Now!

Our team is hoping to raise around $1,800 dollars for Special Olympics Minnesota.

You can support their efforts by making a donation to Northern News Now’s Polar Plunge Page.

If you want to take the plunge yourself, you can sign up here.

