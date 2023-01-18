Duluth Figure Skating Club to host 43rd Annual ‘Northland Competition’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Figure Skating Club (DSFC) is hosting its 43rd Annual Northland Competition at the DECC starting Friday.

It also includes the Northland Compete USA Competition and Excel Series.

The event is one of the largest non-qualifying competitions in the U.S.

More than 500 competitors from across the country and Canada will be participating.

The DFSC encourages fans to attend and cheer for these athletes, some of whom are just three years old.

Admission to the event is free all weekend.

The competition runs from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22.

A schedule for the event can be found here.

