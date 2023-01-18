DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Wednesday its new “Big Movies at the DECC” event happening through the month of February.

The event will feature family-friendly movies on a big screen in the Harbor Side Ballroom.

They’re asking attendees to bring their blankets or bean bags.

There is no charge for admission or parking.

“We’re looking for ways to open this beautiful facility for the community to enjoy,” Lucie Amundsen, the DECC’s communication director, said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available.

The lineup is as follows:

2/2 : Top Gun: Maverick

2/9 : Back to the Future

2/16 : Grease

2/23: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone Presented by Marshall School

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.