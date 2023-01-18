DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February

Big Movies at the DECC
Big Movies at the DECC(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Wednesday its new “Big Movies at the DECC” event happening through the month of February.

The event will feature family-friendly movies on a big screen in the Harbor Side Ballroom.

They’re asking attendees to bring their blankets or bean bags.

There is no charge for admission or parking.

“We’re looking for ways to open this beautiful facility for the community to enjoy,” Lucie Amundsen, the DECC’s communication director, said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available.

The lineup is as follows:

  • 2/2: Top Gun: Maverick
  • 2/9: Back to the Future
  • 2/16: Grease
  • 2/23: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone Presented by Marshall School

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan
Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs
Police Lights
Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff
UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow forecasted Thursday for some
Cherry Schools
Superintendent: source of smell in Cherry school identified, issue likely resolved

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
Gov. Evers, Democrats call for advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban on...
Evers call for Wisconsin abortion referendum quickly rejected
An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022,...
Police in Georgia arrest suspect in Mall of America shooting
A Duluth ballroom dance studio is opening its doors to anyone who wants to try out partner...
Local ballroom studio hosting open house to dance for a cause