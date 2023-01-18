City by City: Cable, Cloquet, Grand Rapids

Cable, WI- The American Birkebeiner will have its first-ever night race this winter. The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization is shining a light on silent symptoms during the reimagined Birkie Tour. The event will welcome all levels of skiers to the new trails at Mount Telemark. During the day racers can get to know the trails to prepare for a race beneath the stars. Races start at 6 p.m. and the two races are either the 20K or 10K races. Glow sticks will be provided!

Cloquet, MN- The Fond du Lac Tribal and Community college is bringing back its highly popular Food for Thought event. This will be the first time the event is back in person since the pandemic started. At the event Thursday night, 15 local vendors will be offering samples of their signature foods and beverages. Attendees will vote on their favorite dishes with winners being chosen at the end of the night. Food for Thought is a scholarship fundraiser and other activities include a silent auction and Wall of Wine. The event runs Thursday, January 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

Grand Rapids, MN- The Forest History Center is inviting visitors for a lesson on wild rice history. The Recognizing the Rights of Wild Rice lecture will focus on how wild rice shaped history for people native to northern Minnesota and why protecting the resource is a top priority on tribal lands. Tribal Attorney Frank Bibeau will share the story of the Anishinaabe people. He will also highlight his work in promoting food sustainability. The lecture will be Saturday, January 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest History Center. Regular site admission is required.

