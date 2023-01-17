Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines

This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their restrictions on online purchases of children's over-the-counter fever reducing products.(Credit: Otisfrog/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Walgreens has ended limits it had imposed recently for online purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products.

The drugstore chain said improved supplies allowed it to lift its restriction of six products. The company had placed no limit on in-store purchases.

Last month both Walgreens and CVS Health restricted purchases of some over-the-counter children’s medicines citing supply issues. CVS Health put a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online.

A CVS Health spokeswoman said Tuesday that limits on some children’s medicines remain in place. She did not offer a time frame for when it might end.

An unusually fast start to the annual U.S. flu season, plus a spike in other respiratory illnesses, created a surge in demand for fever relievers and other products people can buy without a prescription.

Shortages of medicines like Children’s Tylenol developed, varying around the country and sometimes even within communities.

Experts who track medicine shortages said in December that the problem could persist through the winter cold-and-flu season. But they noted that it should not last as long as other recent shortages of baby formula or prescription drugs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
Wx Gfx
A little bit of a messy start to the week

Latest News

The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet
The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital after 107 days