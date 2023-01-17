Snow, Mixed precip wrap up, more winter weather possible this week

Tuesday: Snow continues and mixed precipitation by the lake continue, especially through the first half of the day. Precip should wrap up during the early to mid afternoon hours with highs reaching the low to mid 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s across the Northland.

Wednesday: Skies remain mostly cloudy for most of the day but there could be some pockets of sunshine here and there with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with a chance for snow in the southern half of the region.

Thursday: Another system impacts the Northland with mainly snow showers returning Thursday morning. The best chance for higher snowfall accumulations will be over Northwest Wisconsin and to the south of the Twin Ports. Right now snow totals look to be rather light generally 1-3″ with localized higher amounts possible along the South Shore.

