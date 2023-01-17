Proctor and Duluth East girls pick up Prep hoops wins

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big prep girls games were going on in the Northland today, with Proctor and Duluth Eats picking up wins.

Proctor controlled the game from the beginning beating Cromwell-Wright 63-45.

While Duluth East picks up their eighth win in a row beating Esko 56-52.

