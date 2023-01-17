Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
Cherry Schools
Cherry School: Ongoing smell poses no safety threat to students

Latest News

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
Police Lights
Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 5 children