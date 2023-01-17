Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Local ski hills are enjoying the unusual January weather, like Monday’s above-average temperatures and rain.

Mike O’Hara, resort manager of Mont Du Lac in Superior, said extra work is needed to maintain the ski hill.

“When it’s cold all of the things are pretty much known what’s going to happen, you’re going to go out and groom and aerate the snow and make that nice surface everybody likes,” O’Hara said. “When it’s raining like this, you’re watching for icy conditions.”

O’Hara said certain runs may close down during this kind of weather or crews groom the hills earlier in the day and overnight to keep them in good shape.

Despite the mixed precipitation on Monday, O’Hara said the weather this year has been great in getting people on the slopes.

“Last year we faced some 30 below zero pretty much every weekend so I think it’s mother nature’s payback, it’s great, people don’t mind being out, the hill is in really great shape, we’ve got a real deep snow base,” O’Hara said.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Chester Bowl leaders in Duluth.

“It’s been a very busy year here at Chester Bowl, we’ve had really great weather for skiing, snowboarding and snow skating and people have really been coming out in force,” said program director Sam Luoma.

He said the mixed precipitation doesn’t greatly impact operations on the hill.

“As long as it doesn’t rain for an extended period of time, it’ll be alright. It’ll drain out,” Luoma said. “And then once the temps cool we’ll be able to take the groomer and chop up all the nasty ice snow and then it’ll actually be really good ski-able snow.”

Both Mont Du Lac and Chester Bowl said the best way to stay up to date with hill conditions and whether they are open is to stay connected with them.

