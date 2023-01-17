Local ballroom studio hosting open house to dance for a cause

Simply Ballroom in Duluth's Lincoln Park Neighborhood is holding its first open house to the...
Simply Ballroom in Duluth's Lincoln Park Neighborhood is holding its first open house to the public, to benefit TBI Residential and Community Services.(Jamie Paquette)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) - A Duluth ballroom dance studio is opening its doors to anyone who wants to try out partner dancing this weekend.

Simply Ballroom in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth hosts an open house once a month featuring local artists.

This month, the artists are from TBI Residential and Community Services, an organization that helps Northlanders living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

David Scherer, owner of Simply Ballroom, said it’s a great way to get business and also support a good cause.

“We’re constantly looking for different artists to help start off in different ways, to share, to showcase their art,” he said. “But in having a member in the community that does so much for the community, it’s really cool to have that go even further.”

Kristen Trump, an instructor at the studio, said being able to teach the public ballroom dancing while having fun is the best part about the job.

“Watching people come with a goal and helping them to achieve it -- bringing that little kid part back out -- to me is really the best part about teaching,” she said.

The open house runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21.

It will also be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you would like more information about Simply Ballroom, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
Cherry Schools
Cherry School: Ongoing smell poses no safety threat to students

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man arrested after chase in Fond du Lac County
Proctor and East GBB pick up wins
Proctor and East GBB pick up wins
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather
Chester Bowl
Local ski hills enjoy wacky January weather