Local ballroom studio hosting open house to dance for a cause

Simply Ballroom in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth hosts an open house once a month featuring local artists.

This month, the artists are from TBI Residential and Community Services, an organization that helps Northlanders living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

David Scherer, owner of Simply Ballroom, said it’s a great way to get business and also support a good cause.

“We’re constantly looking for different artists to help start off in different ways, to share, to showcase their art,” he said. “But in having a member in the community that does so much for the community, it’s really cool to have that go even further.”

Kristen Trump, an instructor at the studio, said being able to teach the public ballroom dancing while having fun is the best part about the job.

“Watching people come with a goal and helping them to achieve it -- bringing that little kid part back out -- to me is really the best part about teaching,” she said.

The open house runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21.

It will also be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

