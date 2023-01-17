Hinckley man arrested following armed standoff

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday, police arrested a man in Hinckley for a domestic incident, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on the 2000 block of Old Hwy 61 S in Hinckley, MN.

According to the press release, the victim called 911 stating the suspect said he was going to get into a standoff with law enforcement.

Once on scene deputies learned the suspect was armed and was threatening harm to himself and law enforcement.

Eventually, officers were able to find the victim and bring them to safety.

Police were able to communicate with the suspect in the house, but he was not cooperating with law enforcement.

After several hours, the man was taken into custody without incident on charges of felony domestic assault.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they come.

