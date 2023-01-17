Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MN (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America announced Tuesday they will be expanding their Grand Rapids facility and creating hundreds of jobs along the way.

The company, whose Grand Rapids office is located on Lily Lane, manufactures excavators, tracked carriers, wheel loaders and more.

Tuesday, company spokespeople said they’re planning for a 32,000-square-foot expansion for their building.

The expansion and an upcoming paint system will increase the facility’s paint capacity by up to three times with maximum automation.

It will also allow a parts manufacturing capacity increase of up to two times in the previously occupied space.

Company spokespeople say the new paint system will be more efficient, have less environmental impact, and convert a liquid paint process to a powder coating system with more paint capacity for a higher production rate.

The relocated paint system will allow the space previously occupied to be outfitted with robotic weld cells and cutting tables, optimizing plant flow.

Company officials said with this project and ones in the future, there will be an addition of hundreds of full-time positions over the next five years.

“We received a lot of support through the investment of Yanmar Co. Ltd, and several city, county and state grants and loans to help make this expansion happen,” said Tate Johnson, president of Yanmar CE NA. “The expansion will improve efficiency, allowing us to better serve our customers as we continue to grow as a leader in compact equipment.”

Over the last three years, the company has increased its staff by 35%.

The project is set to start this spring and is expected to be completed by next year.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.