Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs

Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan
Yanmar CE NA Announces Expansion Plan(John Linn - Adventure Studios 2018 | Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America announced Tuesday they will be expanding their Grand Rapids facility and creating hundreds of jobs along the way.

The company, whose Grand Rapids office is located on Lily Lane, manufactures excavators, tracked carriers, wheel loaders and more.

Tuesday, company spokespeople said they’re planning for a 32,000-square-foot expansion for their building.

The expansion and an upcoming paint system will increase the facility’s paint capacity by up to three times with maximum automation.

It will also allow a parts manufacturing capacity increase of up to two times in the previously occupied space.

Company spokespeople say the new paint system will be more efficient, have less environmental impact, and convert a liquid paint process to a powder coating system with more paint capacity for a higher production rate.

The relocated paint system will allow the space previously occupied to be outfitted with robotic weld cells and cutting tables, optimizing plant flow.

Company officials said with this project and ones in the future, there will be an addition of hundreds of full-time positions over the next five years.

“We received a lot of support through the investment of Yanmar Co. Ltd, and several city, county and state grants and loans to help make this expansion happen,” said Tate Johnson, president of Yanmar CE NA. “The expansion will improve efficiency, allowing us to better serve our customers as we continue to grow as a leader in compact equipment.”

Over the last three years, the company has increased its staff by 35%.

The project is set to start this spring and is expected to be completed by next year.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
Cherry Schools
Superintendent: source of smell in Cherry school identified, issue likely resolved

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz, left, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, right.
Gov. Walz announces budget to make MN the best state for kids
University of St. Thomas Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of St. Thomas)
University of St. Thomas receives $75 million donation
Gov. Evers, Democrats call for advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban on...
Evers calls for Wisconsin residents to vote on abortion
Portage County Sheriff’s Department releases name of man found dead in pond