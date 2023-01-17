First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow forecasted Thursday for some

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will remain cloudy and mild. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy to partly clear skies in some spots. Lows will be in the teens with northerly winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s, so the melting of snow should subside with the colder temperatures. Winds will become east 5-15mph. Overnight there will be a large low moving in from the south. This will bring a chance of snow across the southern half of the region overnight.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will be seeing a 60% chance of snow showers. A big blocking area of high pressure will be sitting in Canada, keeping most of the snow south. Folks in Wisconsin will likely see the bulk of the snow, picking up 4-8″. The Ports and North Shore will see 2-4″ and the Range and north picking up trace to an inch. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northeast winds 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens and lower 20′s with westerly winds. A quiet weekend ahead.

