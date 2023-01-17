City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn

The Chequamegon Area Choir is looking for new members.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is inviting dinosaur lovers for an evening of fun Saturday, January 21. They will be hosting a free Open Fossil Lab and a meet and greet with the Discovery Center’s Paleontologist. The fossil lab will feature some discoveries made in Northern Minnesota. Additionally, there will be a special presentation discussing the Hill Annex Project which is a research project taking place on the Mesabi Range. The evening of fun runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend.

Bayfield, WI- The 17th Annual Summit Nordic Ski Race will be held February 4. Race day features a new 30-kilometer skate event instead of the 15-kilometer skate. There are different divisions for citizens, middle schoolers, high schoolers and collegiate athletes. Registration is required and volunteers are needed. The day is also known as the Great Pie Race because each age group winner receives a freshly baked pie for their efforts. It’s the only event in the state of Wisconsin with all edible awards.

Washburn, WI- The Chequamegon Area Choir is looking for new members. The choir is celebrating 50 years of performances in the Chequamegon Bay area. The music is for everyone, and no auditions are required. Anyone 16 years or older interested in joining can show up to weekly rehearsals Mondays at 7 p.m. Registration and distribution of music folders begins at 6:30 p.m. The deadline to join is Monday, January 23. Rehearsals are held at Washburn United Methodist Church.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Grand Marias, Washburn, Cable

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
UMD Dance Team 2023 National Champions
UMD Dance Team wins 2023 National Championship, first time in program history
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire

Latest News

Hundreds stand together to call against racial injustices
Keep Moving Forward: Duluth rally calls for more action on racial equity
Newly engaged couples search for dream wedding
Duluth Wedding Show brings biggest wedding day trends to soon to be brides
DECC looking to state representatives for project repairs
DECC looking to the state to fund $9 million repair project
Send us a report to be featured in Trail by Trail.
Trail by Trail: National Forests, Gogebic County, Washburn County