City by City: Chisholm, Bayfield, Washburn

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is inviting dinosaur lovers for an evening of fun Saturday, January 21. They will be hosting a free Open Fossil Lab and a meet and greet with the Discovery Center’s Paleontologist. The fossil lab will feature some discoveries made in Northern Minnesota. Additionally, there will be a special presentation discussing the Hill Annex Project which is a research project taking place on the Mesabi Range. The evening of fun runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend.

Bayfield, WI- The 17th Annual Summit Nordic Ski Race will be held February 4. Race day features a new 30-kilometer skate event instead of the 15-kilometer skate. There are different divisions for citizens, middle schoolers, high schoolers and collegiate athletes. Registration is required and volunteers are needed. The day is also known as the Great Pie Race because each age group winner receives a freshly baked pie for their efforts. It’s the only event in the state of Wisconsin with all edible awards.

Washburn, WI- The Chequamegon Area Choir is looking for new members. The choir is celebrating 50 years of performances in the Chequamegon Bay area. The music is for everyone, and no auditions are required. Anyone 16 years or older interested in joining can show up to weekly rehearsals Mondays at 7 p.m. Registration and distribution of music folders begins at 6:30 p.m. The deadline to join is Monday, January 23. Rehearsals are held at Washburn United Methodist Church.

