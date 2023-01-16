WNBA great Maya Moore retires from basketball officially

Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against...
Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Indianapolis. Minnesota won 80-69.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Maya Moore has officially decided to retire from playing basketball.

The Minnesota Lynx great stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from jail by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020.

Irons married Moore soon after after gaining his release and the couple had their first child in July.

She announced her decision to retire on “Good Morning America.”

The 33-year-old Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, two Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball and two NCAA titles with UConn.

She’ll be eligible for the Naismith Hall of Fame next year since she stopped playing four years ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
Garage a destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
A warm front will boost temps to warmer than normal levels
Approaching warm front may trigger MLK Day rain/snow mix

Latest News

Washburn in Duluth
Duluth East sends Minneapolis Washburn home with a loss
UMD wins 60-44 over WSU
UMD remains unbeaten in conference play after Winona win
5-0
Bulldogs blaze the Beavers in shutout victory to complete the weekend sweep
UMD leader in points with 2,000
Brooke Olson becomes 3rd Bulldog to earn 2,000 points with a win over UIU