Winter Weather Advisory covers much of the region as rain/snow mix continues

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Winter Weather Advisories will cover part of MN, WI and the U.P. on Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisories will cover part of MN, WI and the U.P. on Tuesday(KBJR)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Rain/snow mix will continue to switch to mostly snow showers by this evening. Most areas around Lake Superior along the North and South Shore will see 2-5″ of new snow, while areas further away from the lake will likely see 1-3″. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 MPH with lows in the 20s and 30s.

1-4" may fall through Tuesday
1-4" may fall through Tuesday(KBJR)

TUESDAY: Snow continues, especially in the morning hours. Snow wraps up during the early to mid afternoon hours with highs reaching the low to mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with a chance for snow in the southern half of the region.

THURSDAY: Another system impacts the Northland with mainly snow showers returning Thursday morning. The best chance for higher snowfall accumulations will be over NW WI and the southern half of the region where over 4″ of new snow may be possible. Check back for updates!

After the snow, it will cool a little by Wednesday but even that will be a few degrees warmer...
After the snow, it will cool a little by Wednesday but even that will be a few degrees warmer than normal(KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
Garage a destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County

Latest News

Wx Gfx
A little bit of a messy start to the week
light snow possible through Tuesday morning
Winter Weather Advisory for Snow Belt as Monday rain/snow becomes likely for all zones
A warm front will boost temps to warmer than normal levels
Approaching warm front may trigger MLK Day rain/snow mix
Friday Evening Weather 01/13/23
Friday Evening Weather 01/13/23