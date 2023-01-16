Winter Weather Advisory covers much of the region as rain/snow mix continues

Winter Weather Advisories will cover part of MN, WI and the U.P. on Tuesday (KBJR)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Rain/snow mix will continue to switch to mostly snow showers by this evening. Most areas around Lake Superior along the North and South Shore will see 2-5″ of new snow, while areas further away from the lake will likely see 1-3″. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 MPH with lows in the 20s and 30s.

1-4" may fall through Tuesday (KBJR)

TUESDAY: Snow continues, especially in the morning hours. Snow wraps up during the early to mid afternoon hours with highs reaching the low to mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with a chance for snow in the southern half of the region.

THURSDAY: Another system impacts the Northland with mainly snow showers returning Thursday morning. The best chance for higher snowfall accumulations will be over NW WI and the southern half of the region where over 4″ of new snow may be possible. Check back for updates!

After the snow, it will cool a little by Wednesday but even that will be a few degrees warmer than normal (KBJR)

