Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in the Northland

Events are planned all across Duluth to honor the civil rights icon and his legacy.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Events are planned all across Duluth to honor the civil rights icon and his legacy.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognizes by all 50 states in 2000, in Minnesota the holiday was recognized officially in 1984.

There are three events scheduled in Duluth for the holiday, celebrating Dr. King’s work to promote equality nationwide.

Duluth MLK Breakfast

  • First United Methodist Church (230 E Skyline Parkway)
  • 7:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
  • Breakfast starts at 7:00 a.m., with program starting at 8:00 a.m.
  • Broadcast of MLK Day program in Minneapolis, featuring Valerie Jarrett, the CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation, and adviser to the former President.

Duluth MLK Gathering and March

  • Gathering begins at 10 a.m. at the Washington Center Gym (310 N 1st Ave W)
  • March starts at 11 a.m., heading to the DECC.
  • Claudie Washington will serve as march leader.

Duluth MLK Rally

  • DECC Symphony Hall (350 Harbor Drive)
  • 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Celebrating Dr.King’s challenge of “Keep Moving Forward.”
  • Keynote presentation from Anthony Galloway, the pastor of St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church in Duluth.
  • Performances during the program include the Miziiwekaamikiinang Drum Group, Central Hillside Community Gospel Choir under the direction of Alanna Galloway and Moira Villiard.

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the “March on Washington” which was held on August 28, 1963.

That is where Dr. King gave his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in front a huge crowd at the Lincoln Memorial.

There are plans to have a march, similar to the one in 1963, this summer.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
Garage a destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
A warm front will boost temps to warmer than normal levels
Approaching warm front may trigger MLK Day rain/snow mix

Latest News

Events are planned all across Duluth to honor the civil rights icon and his legacy.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in the Northland
Beargrease sled dog photo exhibit opens at Great Lakes Aquarium
Beargrease sled dog photo exhibit opens at Great Lakes Aquarium
Hospital Bottleneck
Hospital Bottleneck
Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Duluth