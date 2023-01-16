Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Events are planned all across Duluth to honor the civil rights icon and his legacy.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognizes by all 50 states in 2000, in Minnesota the holiday was recognized officially in 1984.

There are three events scheduled in Duluth for the holiday, celebrating Dr. King’s work to promote equality nationwide.

Duluth MLK Breakfast

First United Methodist Church (230 E Skyline Parkway)

7:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Breakfast starts at 7:00 a.m., with program starting at 8:00 a.m.

Broadcast of MLK Day program in Minneapolis, featuring Valerie Jarrett, the CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation, and adviser to the former President.

Duluth MLK Gathering and March

Gathering begins at 10 a.m. at the Washington Center Gym (310 N 1st Ave W)

March starts at 11 a.m., heading to the DECC.

Claudie Washington will serve as march leader.

Duluth MLK Rally

DECC Symphony Hall (350 Harbor Drive)

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Celebrating Dr.King’s challenge of “Keep Moving Forward.”

Keynote presentation from Anthony Galloway, the pastor of St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church in Duluth.

Performances during the program include the Miziiwekaamikiinang Drum Group, Central Hillside Community Gospel Choir under the direction of Alanna Galloway and Moira Villiard.

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the “March on Washington” which was held on August 28, 1963.

That is where Dr. King gave his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in front a huge crowd at the Lincoln Memorial.

There are plans to have a march, similar to the one in 1963, this summer.

