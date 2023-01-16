Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be commemorated on Monday.

Several events are scheduled in Duluth to honor the day.

First, from 7 to 9:30 a.m., the First United Methodist Church is hosting a breakfast.

It will feature a local program and a community viewing of a program in Minneapolis with a keynote by Valerie Jarrett, the CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation.

Next, there will be a gathering and march from 10 to 11:45 a.m. that will start at the Washington Center Gym and end at the DECC.

Claudie Washington, a former president of the Duluth NAACP will lead the march.

Finally, a rally will be held at the DECC Symphony Hall from 12 until 1:30.

During the rally, speakers will talk about the importance of carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message.

The keynote presentation will be Anthony Galloway, the pastor of St. Mark AME Church in Duluth.

