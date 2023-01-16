Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games

Hockey Player Skating
Hockey Player Skating(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday.

Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event.

There will be five games played between the Seitz and the Sill Arenas.

A number of raffles, auctions, and games will give attendees a variety of ways to contribute to the cause while having fun in the process.

Game Schedule:

Duluth Squirt A - Hermantown Squirt A 5:15 pm (Seitz Arena)

Duluth East PWAA - Hermantown PWAA 6:30 pm, (Seitz Arena)

Duluth Denfeld PWB2 - Duluth East PWB2 Red 6:45 pm. (Sill Arena)

Duluth East BTMAA - Hermantown BTMAA 8:00 pm. (Seitz Arena)

Duluth Denfeld PWA - Proctor PWA 8:15 pm (Sill Arena)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
Garage a destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County

Latest News

New York Giants' Daniel Jones runs during the second half of an NFL wild card football game...
Vikings defense falters again to force quick postseason exit
Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against...
WNBA great Maya Moore retires from basketball officially
Washburn in Duluth
Duluth East sends Minneapolis Washburn home with a loss
UMD wins 60-44 over WSU
UMD remains unbeaten in conference play after Winona win