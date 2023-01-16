Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Heritage Center will be hosting a series of youth hockey games to raise cancer awareness on Monday.

Eight out of ten Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) teams will be participating in the event.

There will be five games played between the Seitz and the Sill Arenas.

A number of raffles, auctions, and games will give attendees a variety of ways to contribute to the cause while having fun in the process.

Game Schedule:

Duluth Squirt A - Hermantown Squirt A 5:15 pm (Seitz Arena)

Duluth East PWAA - Hermantown PWAA 6:30 pm, (Seitz Arena)

Duluth Denfeld PWB2 - Duluth East PWB2 Red 6:45 pm. (Sill Arena)

Duluth East BTMAA - Hermantown BTMAA 8:00 pm. (Seitz Arena)

Duluth Denfeld PWA - Proctor PWA 8:15 pm (Sill Arena)

