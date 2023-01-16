Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman died early Saturday morning after colliding with a demi-truck on Highway 23 near Hinckley.
The crash happened at around12:25 a.m. on January 14, in Mission Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities said the woman, 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist of Saint Paul, was heading west bound on the highway when she veered into the east bound lane and crashed head-on into the semi.
State Patrol said the semi-truck driver, a 64-year-old from Brook Park, Minnesota, had non-life threating injuries in the crash.
Authorities said road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
