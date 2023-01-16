Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County

By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman died early Saturday morning after colliding with a demi-truck on Highway 23 near Hinckley.

The crash happened at around12:25 a.m. on January 14, in Mission Creek Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities said the woman, 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist of Saint Paul, was heading west bound on the highway when she veered into the east bound lane and crashed head-on into the semi.

State Patrol said the semi-truck driver, a 64-year-old from Brook Park, Minnesota, had non-life threating injuries in the crash.

Authorities said road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

