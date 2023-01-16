Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A father was killed in a Mississippi house fire while attempting to rescue the family’s dogs, officials said.

Tragically, all 10 dogs – two adults and eight puppies – also died in the fire.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire happened Monday around 12:40 a.m. at a home in Soso.

Three adults were in the house at the time of the fire – 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong, his wife and their daughter.

Investigation revealed that Duong had alerted his wife and daughter to the fire and told them to escape, which firefighters said saved their lives. The two were not injured.

However, Duong then tried to save the dogs, but got caught up in the smoke.

Firefighters tried to rescue Duong, but it was too late.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the Jones County Fire Council, it originated in an addition to the house that served as a storage area.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics and declined transport to the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
Garage a destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
A warm front will boost temps to warmer than normal levels
Approaching warm front may trigger MLK Day rain/snow mix

Latest News

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted man, was arrested in Sicily.
Italy’s most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run
Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted man, was arrested in Sicily.
Police arrest Italy's most wanted man
President Joe Biden speaks Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Washington, D.C. on...
Biden gives keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Sheriff: 6 killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at California home
Brighton Beach Road
City of Duluth asking for public’s input on Brighton Beach Road project