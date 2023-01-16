Crash during Nisswa snowmobile race leaves man seriously hurt

(WLUC)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race crashed on the race course and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Jacobs Road, which is in rural Lake Shore, MN, just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The 26-year-old man from Mayville, WI was in the middle of the race when the crash occurred.

First responders stationed at the event immediately helped the man.

He was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

There was no immediate word what caused it.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
House Fire
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Superior Saturday
A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl are okay after a fire destroyed a camper they were in...
Mother and child survive camper fire
Garage a destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
Garage destroyed by fire in Grand Lake Township
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver dies in crash with semi-truck in Pine County

Latest News

Hockey Player Skating
Duluth Heritage Center hosts Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer games
1-4" may fall through Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisory covers much of the region as rain/snow mix continues
Brighton Beach Road
City of Duluth asking for public’s input on Brighton Beach Road project
Cherry Schools
Cherry School: Ongoing smell poses no safety threat to students